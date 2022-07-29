Sony trims PlayStation's 2022 sales forecast by 1%

Sony lowered its expectations for its 2022 PlayStation business this morning, trimming its annual sales forecast from $27.4 billion to $27.1 billion.

Why it matters: It's another downward indicator from a top gaming company this week. However, it's small enough that panic about the industry is probably premature.

Details: Sony's lowered projection came alongside negative sales data for its 2022 Q1, ending June 30.

For the quarter, the PlayStation division netting ¥604 billion ($4.6 billion), down from ¥616 billion ($4.5 billion) in the same quarter for the year before.

For the quarterly drop, Sony blamed decreases in its own game sales and those of third-party partners.

But for the annual lowered forecast, it only cited expectations of lower sales from third-parties.

Between the lines: Sony's report comes days after Microsoft reported a 6% drop in its Xbox game sales for the quarter and Capcom reported a year-on-year quarterly decline of 50%.

Microsoft's drop was significantly impacted by adverse exchange rates, industry analysts at Cowen told investors, and Capcom's hit appeared largely due to a tough comparison to the spring 2021, when it had launched the blockbuster Resident Evil Village.

Cowen also pointed to soft performance of third-party mega-franchise Call of Duty for the Xbox slump.

A slew of major game delays is also depressing expectations for the rest of the year. Anticipated holiday releases such as Xbox's Starfield, Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Warner Bros. Suicide Squad and more have slipped to 2023.

Yes, but: Sony blamed one key negative stat on a less temporary factor, the winding down of COVID-19 lockdowns that had triggered a surge in the gaming business over the last two years.

Sony noted a drop in PlayStation gamers compared to a year ago, from 105 million monthly active users in spring 2021 to 102 million players in spring 2022.

"We believe the primary reason for this is that the growth of the overall game market has recently decelerated as opportunities have increased for users to go outside due to a reduction in COVID-19 infections in key markets," Sony stated in its financial results.

The big picture: Video game market analysts have predicted small growth at best and possibly a rare decline for the overall industry this year.

Game delays are a chief factor.

Another factor: Hardware supply constraints, as new-gen consoles remain in high demand but short supply.

Beyond that, analysts have predicted a return to solid growth, though not at the rate seen during the pandemic.

Sign up for the Axios Gaming newsletter here.