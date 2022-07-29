Data: House of Representatives and Cook Political Report; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

24 House Republicans voted to send the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act package to President Biden's desk, defying GOP leadership's orders last night to oppose the bill in response to Democrats striking a reconciliation deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Between the lines: Eight of those Republicans represent Ohio, where Intel has plans to spur massive economic development with a new factory that will be subsidized by the new semiconductor funding.