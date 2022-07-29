6 mins ago - Politics & Policy
24 House Republicans defy leadership to vote for chips bill
24 House Republicans voted to send the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act package to President Biden's desk, defying GOP leadership's orders last night to oppose the bill in response to Democrats striking a reconciliation deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
Between the lines: Eight of those Republicans represent Ohio, where Intel has plans to spur massive economic development with a new factory that will be subsidized by the new semiconductor funding.
- Nine are retiring — including Ohio Reps. Anthony Gonzalez and Bob Gibbs — or have already lost their primaries, freeing them from leadership's discipline.
- Three are facing "toss-up" races in November's midterms, while Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is projected to lose in her primary next month against a Trump-backed challenger.