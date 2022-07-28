The power of knowing your neighbors

A majority of Americans don't know most of their neighbors — and they barely talk to the ones they do know.

Why it matters: Strong neighborhoods boost the health, happiness, and longevity of their residents. But over the last several decades, our connections with our neighbors have been fraying.

What's happening: We're leaving our homes with our screens in our hands. The pandemic made us even less likely than we were before to stop and chat with new folks.

As a result, most of the people living around us are strangers.

By the numbers:

57% of Americans say they know only some or none of their neighbors, according to a Pew Research Center survey. That share climbs up to 72% among 30- to 49-year-olds and 78% among 18- to 29-year-olds.

58% say they know their neighbors but don't spend time chatting or hanging out with them.

The stakes: The benefits of knowing thy neighbor abound.

Lives saved: In well-connected neighborhoods, fewer lives are lost in tragedies, including natural disasters and mass shootings. Happier aging: Older adults who know their neighbors report a far higher sense of psychological wellbeing. Safer streets: Tight-knit neighborhoods have lower rates of gun violence. Boosted wellbeing: People who know their neighbors are generally cheerier, healthier, and spend more time outside.

💡 Between the lines: Even in the age of dating apps, texting, and social media, most people get to know their neighbors in person.

We're twice as likely to chat with neighbors in person than online, per Pew.

The bottom line: Step outside and start a conversation — in the garden or in the mailroom. Befriending your neighbors is good for you.