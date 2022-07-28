Apple revenue and earnings top expectations
Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that were slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations despite having to grapple with both supply chain and production challenges.
Why it matters: Apple's report comes as many of its tech peers reported weaker results, including semiconductor bellwether Intel, whose results and outlook disappointed analysts and investors.
By the numbers:
- Revenue : $83 billion (up 2 percent from a year earlier)
- Per-share earnings: $1.20 (down from $1.31 a year earlier)
- iPhone sales: $40.7 billion (up from $39.6 billion a year earlier)
- Mac revenue: $7.4 billion (down from $8.2 billion a year earlier)
- iPad revenue: $7.2 billion (down from $7.4 billion a year earlier)
- Wearables and accessories: $8.1 billion (down from $8.8 billion a year earlier)
- Services: $19.6 billion (up from $17.5 billion a year earlier)
- As for the geographic breakdown, sales in Japan and greater China were down from a year earlier, while sales increased in the Americas, Europe and the rest of Asia Pacific.
Flashback: Apple had said in April that a combination of component shortages and COVID 19-related production issues would dent quarterly revenue by $4 billion to $8 billion.
What they're saying: “Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment," Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in a statement.