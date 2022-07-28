Anne Filipic, the director of White House Management and Administration and Office of Administration, is expected to depart in August, a White House official told Axios.

Why it matters: While leading the operational backbone of the White House, Filipic was responsible for building and maintaining the most diverse White House in history, including onboarding the first-ever chief diversity and inclusion director and the first on-staff American Sign Language interpreters.

Details: Filipic launched the first paid White House internship program in recent history, following a year-long effort to gain the statutory authority to do so.

She also onboarded more than 500 other staff members and supported them as many worked from home during the pandemic and in the early days of the administration. She then coordinated their return to campus last summer.

Before joining the Biden administration, Filipic served as chief program officer of the Obama Foundation.

She was also president of Enroll America, a non-profit organization dedicated to maximizing the number of Americans who enrolled in health coverage via the Affordable Care Act.

Filibic served stints in the Obama White House as deputy director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as well as deputy director of intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

What they're saying: “Anne is simply the best at what she does — as a manager, quick thinker, and organizational expert," Jen O'Malley Dillon, deputy White House chief of staff, told Axios.