America's brand tanks in Europe

Data: Morning Consult. Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The Uvalde school shooting and the end of Roe v. Wade took a devastating toll on Europe's view of the U.S., Morning Consult found.

Why it matters: America's brand rose sharply in Western Europe following Washington's strong response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But those reputational gains were quickly undone.

Driving the news: In the two weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, favorability toward the U.S. in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain — the five largest European economies — jumped 9%, Morning Consult found.

Favorability toward the U.S. then stayed above its pre-invasion levels, remaining at around 25% through late May.

But the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 and the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sent European views' plummeting.

Net favorability dropped to around 11% in early July, per the poll.

Between the lines: "While it is hard to draw a causal link between these events and Europeans’ views, the timing leaves little room for ambiguity," Morning Consult notes.

European leaders — and other leaders around the world — were outraged by the mass shooting in Uvalde and many condemned in sharp language the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

At the very least, the data underscores the extent to which events taking place at home can shape America's overseas image, per Morning Consult.

Methodology: The Morning Consult Political Intelligence draws from daily reports that are based on pooled 7-day moving averages of all adults in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, with a margin of error of less than ± 1 percentage point.