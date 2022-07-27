Highland Park shooting suspect indicted on dozens of murder charges
The man who allegedly killed seven people and wounded more than 30 others during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery, AP reports.
The big picture: The mass shooting sent shockwaves across Illinois and followed weeks of high-profile gun violence.
Driving the news: A grand jury has indicted Robert E. Crimo III on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.
- Prosecutors say he admitted to the shooting after he was detained.
- Crimo's attorneys have not yet formally responded to the charges.
Don't forget: Highland Park police have said they were called twice to the Crimo home in 2019 — in April for a suicide attempt and in September after the suspect threatened his family, Axios' Monica Eng reports.
- They noted however that Crimo was still able to legally obtain a firearm owner's identification card — sponsored by his father — and purchase five firearms after those two incidents.
