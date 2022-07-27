The man who allegedly killed seven people and wounded more than 30 others during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery, AP reports.

The big picture: The mass shooting sent shockwaves across Illinois and followed weeks of high-profile gun violence.

Driving the news: A grand jury has indicted Robert E. Crimo III on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors say he admitted to the shooting after he was detained.

Crimo's attorneys have not yet formally responded to the charges.

Don't forget: Highland Park police have said they were called twice to the Crimo home in 2019 — in April for a suicide attempt and in September after the suspect threatened his family, Axios' Monica Eng reports.

They noted however that Crimo was still able to legally obtain a firearm owner's identification card — sponsored by his father — and purchase five firearms after those two incidents.

