NFL launches subscription streaming service

The National Football League Monday debuted its new subscription streaming video service, NFL+, for $4.99 a month or $39.99 annually.

Why it matters: The service will help the NFL reach a wider audience of younger fans who don't watch traditional TV.

Details: For the first time in the NFL's history, the service will make all NFL games, including local matches, widely accessible on-the-go via streaming.

But there's a catch: In an effort to respect its live television partnership rights, the live local and primetime regular and post-season games are only available on phone and tablet.

In an effort to respect its live television partnership rights, the live local and primetime regular and post-season games are only available on phone and tablet. Live local and national audio of every game, however, is available on the app, as well as live video coverage of all out-of-market pre-season games.

In addition to live games, the regular tier of the app includes NFL Network shows on demand, NFL Films archives and other content.

Users can also buy a premium package for $9.99 a month or $79.99 annually, which includes game replays and other features, such as access to the All-22 Coaches Film, which essentially provides video for those looking to study game plays.

Be smart: The premium version of NFL+ essentially replaces a product called NFL Game Pass in the U.S. It's meant to cater to the more intense NFL fan, and will include full-game replays across all devices, including streaming television.

What they're saying: “Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us."

The big picture: The NFL has been aggressive in its efforts to bring more of its games to streaming without cannibalizing its lucrative live TV contracts with various TV networks.