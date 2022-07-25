President Biden on Monday blasted former President Trump's inaction during the Jan. 6 insurrection, emphasizing in a speech that "you can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop."

Why it matters: His comments come after Jan. 6 select committee hearings revealed Trump's repeated refusal to intervene as his supporters, many of whom were armed, broke into the Capitol.

What he's saying: "On Jan. 6th, we relied on law enforcement to save our democracy," Biden said in virtual remarks to the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives on Monday.

"You saw what happened. The Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police, other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our very eyes. Speared, sprayed, stomped on, brutalized. Lives were lost."

"And for three hours, the defeated former president of the United States watched it all happen, as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room of the Oval Office," he said.

"Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. The brave women and men, all across this nation, should never forget that. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American."

The big picture: Multiple witnesses from Trump's inner circle testified before the Jan. 6 committee that Trump did not call the Department of Defense, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security or any other agency to activate as the Capitol was under siege.

In his eventual video message telling rioters to go home, he said, "We love you. You're very special."

Outtakes from Trump's Jan. 7 speech also showed that he refused to say "the election is over" despite what was written in his prepared remarks.

Worth noting: Multiple members of the Jan. 6 committee said Sunday they believe there is evidence Trump committed crimes in relation to the attack on the Capitol.