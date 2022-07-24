A wildfire in Yosemite National Park doubled in size Sunday, as hot and dry conditions hampered efforts to contain it, according to Cal Fire.

Driving the news: The Oak Fire in northern California grew to 14,281 acres and was 0% contained as of Sunday morning, per Cal Fire. After igniting on Friday, the wildfire underwent "explosive growth" Saturday, reaching 6,555 acres.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The blaze is happening amid an extreme, long-lasting drought in California that is also affecting much of the West. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are providing the fire with ideal conditions to spread rapidly, with little relief in sight.

Studies show climate change is leading to larger, more intense wildfires in much of the West, while also increasing the instances of days that are conducive to large blazes.

A hotshot crew marches along a burning forest as the Oak Fire ripped through thousands of acres on July 23, 2022. Photo: DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

A structure burns on Jerseydale Road amid the Oak Fire on July 23, 2022. Photo: David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Destroyed property is left in the wake of the Oak Fire as it chews through the forest on July 23, 2022. Photo: DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

A firefighter sprays a burning tree near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022. Photo: DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images