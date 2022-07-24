Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday weighed in on opposition by some GOP lawmakers to codifying marriage equality into federal law, saying marriages like his deserve "to be treated equally."

The big picture: While nearly 50 House Republicans joined Democrats last week to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, the Senate is seeing a bit more GOP resistance.

"I don't know why this would be hard for a senator or a congressman," the Transportation secretary said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I don't understand how such a majority of House Republicans voted no on our marriage as recently as Tuesday, hours after I was in a room with a lot of them talking about transportation policy ... only for them to go around the corner and say that my marriage doesn't deserve to continue," he added.

Liz Cheney regrets initial opposition

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) urged Republicans in the Senate to support the marriage equality legislation during her appearance Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Freedom means freedom for everybody," Cheney said. "My initial opposition 10 years ago to same sex marriage was wrong."

The GOP lawmaker was referring to a position she took nearly a decade ago, which led to a public falling out with her sister, Mary, who is gay and married with children.

"Given the decision that we saw from the Supreme Court and the suggestion that the additional rulings could be at risk ... means that we have got to step up and make sure that we're providing protections," Cheney added on Sunday.

Go deeper... Congress moves to protect marriage equality after Roe decision