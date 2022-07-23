Data: Messari; Note: Top five stablecoins as of April 1, 2022; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Stablecoins are designed to be, you know, stable. Yet one algorithmically-backed version from Terra proved to be rather unstable, and it shook the crypto market as a whole.

Why it matters: The emerging asset class is being increasingly used as an on-ramp into crypto. Because of this, central banks and governments around the world are expressing concern that stablecoins, which can be vulnerable to runs, pose financial risks.