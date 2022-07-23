Russian missiles strike key Ukrainian port in Odesa the day after grain export deal
Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on the Black Sea Saturday, a day after officials heralded a new deal meant to resume grain exports from the country as Moscow's invasion reaches the 150-day mark, AP reports.
Why it matters: The strikes on Ukraine’s largest port cast a pall over the deal Ukrainian, Russian, UN and Turkish officials reached in an effort to help ease a global food crisis that’s deepened as the conflict has worn on.
- Two Russian cruise missiles struck the port’s infrastructure, AP reports. Ukrainian air defense systems stopped two others.
- Ukrainian military officials in the region did not immediately report the extent of the damage or how many casualties the strikes caused.
What they’re saying: UN Secretary-General António Guterres “unequivocally” condemned the strikes on Saturday.
- "The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa," a spokesperson for the secretary-general said, AFP reported.
- "Full implementation [of the grain export deal] by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative."
Catch up quick: Officials said the agreements Russia and Ukraine signed were crucial to easing a global food shortage, particularly in poorer nations.
- The UN and Turkey brokered the deal, which will last 120 days.
- The deal also stipulated that Russia can export grain and fertilizer in spite of Western sanctions.
- Ukrainian officials said Friday that any Russian "provocations" stemming from the terms of the agreement would be met with "an immediate military response."
