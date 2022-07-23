Al Gore: U.S. must pay attention to "democracy crisis" to solve climate crisis

Former Vice President Al Gore said that to solve the climate crisis, the U.S. needs to first pay attention to the democracy crisis.

The big picture: Gore, in an interview with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that will air Sunday, said that public sentiment is changing in regards to climate change but that "democracy is broken," likening the inaction on climate legislation to the inaction on gun control legislation.

"The same reason that it's seemingly impossible for the Congress to pass legislation banning these weapons of war, these assault rifles that are being used to murder children in classrooms and create hundreds of mass-casualty events already this year, and that's getting worse... is the same reason that we can't pass climate legislation," Gore said according to a transcript of Sunday's interview

The former vice president also called for the filibuster to be eliminated, saying that "we have a minority government....we have big money playing much too large a role in our politics."

Of note: Gore also compared climate change deniers to Uvalde law enforcement officers, who have been criticized for their response to a school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.