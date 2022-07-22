The content machine needs constant feeding. Consider grandparents a new genre.

Catch up quick: Several TikTok accounts featuring older video creators are racking up millions of followers.

Some, like @ourfilipinograndma, tell stories of intergenerational divides.

Others, like the Old Gays, show off snippets of real life.

Retirement House is an account that parodies the current trend of young creators living together to collaborate on viral content.

The big picture: An aging U.S. society will have more seniors than children by 2030, the New York Times notes, citing census data.

What they're saying: “I think my spiritual path may be showing people that aging is mostly in the mind,” 85-year-old TikToker Gaylynn Baker, recently told BuzzFeed News.