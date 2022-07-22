16 mins ago - Economy & Business
Grandparents are becoming influencers, too
The content machine needs constant feeding. Consider grandparents a new genre.
Catch up quick: Several TikTok accounts featuring older video creators are racking up millions of followers.
- Some, like @ourfilipinograndma, tell stories of intergenerational divides.
- Others, like the Old Gays, show off snippets of real life.
- Retirement House is an account that parodies the current trend of young creators living together to collaborate on viral content.
The big picture: An aging U.S. society will have more seniors than children by 2030, the New York Times notes, citing census data.
What they're saying: “I think my spiritual path may be showing people that aging is mostly in the mind,” 85-year-old TikToker Gaylynn Baker, recently told BuzzFeed News.
- “I’ve never had such a good time. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be on this planet, but I hope I’ll always be having this much fun," she added.