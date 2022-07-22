Jared Kushner thought Kevin McCarthy was "scared" in Jan. 6 call

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner testified to the Jan. 6 select committee that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seemed "scared" and pleaded for White House intervention in a Jan. 6 phone call.

Why it matters: The testimony, played by the panel during a Thursday hearing alongside other public and private comments about calls McCarthy made that day, underscore the sharp contrast between the Republican leader's attitude about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and his subsequent re-embrace with the former president.