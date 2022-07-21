Reproduced from McKinsey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Health care profits will rise significantly over the next few years, according to a new McKinsey & Company estimate — further evidence that providers and payers are doing just fine in the wake of the pandemic.

Why it matters: Every dollar in profits is a dollar spent by someone else — whether that's individual patients, employers or taxpayers.

Between the lines: Higher profits don't necessarily mean higher overall spending (although they often do), and trends vary significantly within and between sectors.

By the numbers: McKinsey analysts predict that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will rise by 6% a year between 2021 and 2025, translating into an addition $31 billion in health industry profits.

Earnings grew by 5% between 2017 and 2019, but remained flat in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic.

Yes, but: Inflation is the wild card here.

The analysts cautioned that profits could decline by more than $70 billion during the 2021-2025 period "if inflation continues unchecked."

Details: Some major trends to watch...