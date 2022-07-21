Dartmouth elects Sian Beilock as its first woman president

Sian Beilock will lead Dartmouth College as president starting next year.

Why it matters: Beilock will become the first woman to lead the Ivy League school in its 250-plus year history. And at 46, she will become the youngest president in the Ivy League, Bloomberg notes.

Catch up quick: Beilock is currently president of Barnard College in New York.

She's also a cognitive scientist who will continue to do research when she steps into her new role, she tells Axios.

What she's saying: "People might think that I would just put the woman angle aside, but I see it as front and center," Beilock said in an interview.

"I ... embrace [being the first woman president at Dartmouth] as part of my identity, just like I embrace the fact that I'm a mother and a researcher and an athlete. All of this has an impact on who I am, how I think, how I lead. [The] research is pretty clear that having those multiple self aspects is a good thing."

What to watch: Columbia University will be left as the only Ivy school that has not had a woman in the top job, according to Bloomberg.