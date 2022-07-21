Why every CEO needs to be a communicator

Sharp, persuasive communications has raced to the C-suite's inner sanctum as a vital ingredient in attracting and retaining investors, customers and employees.

Why it matters: CEOs now have to respond not only to their own fires but also societal, global and national crises — all in real time. Just ask leaders at Abbott, Disney and Delta Air Lines.

What's happening: As part of a generational change that has left many corporations on the defensive, CEOs are being pressured by younger workers and potential recruits — plus some shareholders and customers — to take stands on issues they normally would avoid, Axios has reported.

This includes such divisive issues as voting rights, abortion access, guns, climate and LGBTQ rights.

State of play: 73% of chief communication officers told Edelman in 2021 that social issues have changed their communications agenda.

81% of the public — and 60% of job seekers — want executives to speak publicly about big issues, the Edelman Trust Barometer 2022 found.

Between the lines: Speaking out pays off.

80% of investors in an FTI Consulting study said the crises and chaos of 2020 and 2021 brought out the best in CEOs.

"The actions business leaders took to address specific societal issues ... won them greater favor than less," the study said.

The bottom line: No one can hide or dodge in a world in which every customer, employee and investor — current and future — is constantly connected.