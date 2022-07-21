Why every CEO needs to be a communicator
Sharp, persuasive communications has raced to the C-suite's inner sanctum as a vital ingredient in attracting and retaining investors, customers and employees.
Why it matters: CEOs now have to respond not only to their own fires but also societal, global and national crises — all in real time. Just ask leaders at Abbott, Disney and Delta Air Lines.
What's happening: As part of a generational change that has left many corporations on the defensive, CEOs are being pressured by younger workers and potential recruits — plus some shareholders and customers — to take stands on issues they normally would avoid, Axios has reported.
- This includes such divisive issues as voting rights, abortion access, guns, climate and LGBTQ rights.
State of play: 73% of chief communication officers told Edelman in 2021 that social issues have changed their communications agenda.
- 81% of the public — and 60% of job seekers — want executives to speak publicly about big issues, the Edelman Trust Barometer 2022 found.
Between the lines: Speaking out pays off.
- 80% of investors in an FTI Consulting study said the crises and chaos of 2020 and 2021 brought out the best in CEOs.
- "The actions business leaders took to address specific societal issues ... won them greater favor than less," the study said.
The bottom line: No one can hide or dodge in a world in which every customer, employee and investor — current and future — is constantly connected.
