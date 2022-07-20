Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made a surprise appearance Tuesday night at a Capitol Hill fundraiser for Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Colorado who is pledging to compete aggressively for Democrat Michael Bennet's seat.

Why it matters: With signs Republican candidates may face struggles in battleground states including Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, the party's hopes of retaking the majority may depend on bluer Colorado.

Driving the news: "I just want to assure everybody, we're going to be all-in in Colorado," McConnell told the assembled crowd, according to a person who attended the event.

Calling O'Dea "the perfect candidate for the nature of your state," McConnell emphasized: "We think we can win this race."

"I wanted to dispel any notion that you may have that we're not going to play in Colorado."

Details: Also in attendance: National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Rick Scott, Senate Republican Whip John Thune, Republican Senate conference chairman John Barrasso and former Sen. Cory Gardner, the last Republican to win a Senate race in Colorado.

By the numbers: Colorado backed President Biden by 13 points and hasn't voted for a GOP president since 2004. But Republicans point to Gardner's unexpected victory in 2014 in a red wave as a blueprint for O'Dea.

Big picture: O'Dea is a political unicorn for the party at a time when Republican voters prefer MAGA-aligned candidates.