Providers challenge Arizona's pre-Roe, near-total abortion ban

Planned Parenthood Arizona on Wednesday filed a challenge to the state's attorney general's motion to let a near-total, pre-Roe abortion ban take effect.

Driving the news: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich last week asked a court to lift an injunction on the state's near-total ban, which had been dormant since 1973, when Roe was decided. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned that precedent, Brnovich wants the ban to become enforceable.

Following the court's ruling, Brnovich said that the near-total ban was in effect, and as a result, clinics in the state stopped offering the procedure.

Details: Planned Parenthood argues that Brnovich's motion "blatantly" ignores "dozens of laws" that conflict with the pre-Roe ban.

The court "has a duty to harmonize all of the Arizona Legislature's enactments as they exist today," Planned Parenthood said in their reponse.

Additionally, they argue that "irreparable harm will befall Arizonans if this Court's 1973 injunction is modified to allow the state to enforce [the law] in a manner that criminalizes nearly all abortions in the state."

Context: The law says abortion is illegal in the state unless when necessary to save the pregnant person's life. A provider who conducts an illegal abortion under this law could face up to five years in prison.

What they're saying: "Attorney General Bronvich is playing politics at the expense of Arizonans' lives, and it’s not just despicable and legally unfounded — it’s dangerous," said Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona.

"Arizona lawmakers have passed numerous laws over the past 50 years allowing physicians to provide abortions. No archaic, harmful 150-year-old law should dictate our reproductive freedom and how we live our lives today. We won’t go back."

