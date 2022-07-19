Data: Piano; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Over 43% of digital media subscribers become inactive the day after they subscribe, according to a new report, up from 39% in 2021.

Why it matters: The rise of "subscription sleepers" is a grim signal for digital media companies looking to bolster subscription dollars as the growth in the ad market decelerates.

Driving the news: The new report from Piano, a subscription tech company, finds that a vast majority (90%) of those who disengage after they initially purchase a subscription tend to become inactive soon after they subscribe.

When they do finally reengage, it's typically to cancel the subscription.

Subscription sleepers accounted for 30% of active churn (subscription cancellations) among the more than 550 subscription websites Piano measured in the past year.

Between the lines: Under pressure to grow and maintain big subscriber numbers, news companies are trying to make their products more engaging.

Job postings for the Washington Post, Yahoo News, The Atlantic and Wall Street Journal all reference efforts to create a daily or ongoing "habit" with their readers.

That strategy has long been championed by the New York Times, which has introduced everything from games to recipes to try to keep subscribers hooked.

What to watch: The report suggests coverage of major breaking news helps publishers reengage sleepers without prompting them to cancel.