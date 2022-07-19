Albania, North Macedonia begin EU accession talks

North Macedonia and Albania on Tuesday officially began membership negotiations to join the European Union.

Why it matters: The ongoing war in Ukraine has brought fresh attention to Russia's sphere of influence in eastern Europe and the Balkans.

Advocates of Western Balkan integration into the EU have long argued that a lack of meaningful western engagement in the region would further open it up to influence from actors such as Russia and China.

Driving the news: The opening of membership talks came days after North Macedonia's parliament approved a French-brokered deal to resolve a longstanding dispute with EU-member Bulgaria that has been blocking North Macedonia's accession.

The agreement's approval was a green light for Albania as well since the two countries have been treated as a package deal by the EU.

Although talks between the countries and the EU have now begun, actual membership is still likely years away.

The big picture: Under the agreement, North Macedonia has agreed to change its constitution to formally recognize a Bulgarian minority, banish hate speech against Bulgaria and recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots, per AP.

Actually changing the constitution could prove to be a political hurdle as it will require a two-thirds majority in parliament, Politico reported.

The agreement's unveiling was met with days of protests in North Macedonia, with critics denouncing it as undermining the country's national identity.

Bulgaria's parliament voted to lift its veto last month shortly after Bulgaria's pro-Western Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's ruling coalition was toppled in a no-confidence vote partially as a result of his willingness to accept the deal, the Guardian reported.

What they're saying: "The United States welcomes the important steps the European Union is taking to advance the integration of the Western Balkans into the Euro-Atlantic community by opening EU accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia," President Biden said in a statement.

"In a moment when Russia has shattered peace in Europe, it is more important than ever to support the aspiration for a Europe whole, free, and at peace. A democratic, secure, and prosperous Western Balkans remains essential to this vision," Biden added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the leaders of North Macedonia and Albania for their "patience, vision and leadership" in a tweet on Tuesday. "We will all stand to gain, when one day we welcome Albania and North Macedonia in the EU."

Context: North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years. Its membership talks were initially blocked by Greece, a dispute that was resolved in 2018.