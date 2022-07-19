Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week.

The big picture: The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for all of Oklahoma for Tuesday, with highs of 110-112°F expected — 16°F above the state's average. It issued a red flag warning for Texas and warned of heightened fire dangers in several states. Firefighters are already battling 89 large fires across 12 states.

A heat map of Oklahoma, where the entire state is under an excessive heat warning. Photo: Weatherbell.com

Why it matters: Summers are becoming deadlier as climate change blankets millions in heat waves whose public health consequences were until recently not fully understood, per Axios' Arielle Dreher.

What they're saying: "Numerous record high temperatures are possible Tuesday from western Kansas, southward through much of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and western Arkansas," the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion on Monday night.

"Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings currently stretch across much of the Plains, the central Valley of California and portions of Arizona," the NWS said.

"Dry conditions and gusty winds in the wake of the front pushing through the Northern to Central Plains will keep an elevated fire weather threat over the next few days across portions of the Northern Rockies, Northern Great Basin and into the Central High Plains."

— National Weather Service

Zoom in: Tony Fracasso, a senior branch forecaster for the NWS Weather Prediction Center, told Bloomberg Texas "is basically ground zero for the heat," as the state's power grid operator asks people to conserve electricity in the searing heat — with Fort Worth and Dallas forecast to hit 110°F and 109°F, respectively, on Tuesday.

A red flag warning has been issued for northern and central Texas from 10am Tuesday through 12am Wednesday local time.

Two large fires are already raging in the state — including a blaze that's been burning uncontained across some 500 acres that triggered evacuation orders for about 50 homes on Monday, KXAS-TV reports.

The Austin Airtanker Base has opened at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to assist with "increased wildfire activity," per KTBC.

By the numbers: In addition to the Texas wildfires, 70 large fires were burning across Alaska and firefighters in both California and Nevada were battling three big blazes as of Monday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming had two large fires abaze, according to the agency. Wyoming, Arizona, Nebraska, Idaho and Montana each reported one large fire.

What to watch: "A cold front sinking southward through the Central Plains on Wednesday will bring slight cooling to this region, but the record heat will continue farther to the south across much of Texas into northern Louisiana," according to the NWS.

Go deeper: Historic heat wave, wildfires hit Europe as temperatures climb in U.S.