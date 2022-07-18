Four people were killed in a New Mexico helicopter crash after responding to a wildfire in the state, authorities said Sunday.

Driving the news: The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that three of its officers died and one member of the Bernalillo County Fire Department was killed in Saturday evening's crash near Las Vegas, New Mexico, and there were no known survivors.

What they're saying: "These personnel were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire," the sheriff's office said.

"The helicopter and its crew were assisting with a wildfire in the area, providing bucket drops and other air logistics needs to fire crews on the ground," the statement added.

What's next: The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement it's investigating the crash of the sheriff's Bell UH-1H helicopter.

The New Mexico State Police tweeted that the Federal Aviation Administration was also investigating the incident, which happened close to Chapelle, New Mexico.

The big picture: New Mexico has been hit by months of wildfires that led to President Biden approving a disaster declaration in May.