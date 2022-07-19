At least 17 House Democrats arrested at abortion rights rally

At least 17 House Democrats were detained Tuesday at an abortion rights rally protesting the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: U.S. Capitol Police said that it started arresting demonstrators after they failed to follow their three warnings to stop blocking a street in Washington, D.C. near the Supreme Court.

The lawmakers are expected to be released and fined.

Protesters sat down on First Street NE outside the Capitol building and blocked the road.

The 17 arrested lawmakers are:

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.),

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.)

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)

Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.)

Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)

What they're saying: "There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care," said Maloney after being arrested.

"Our country has never really made a big changes, not expanded rights, based on some senators and representatives having a lovely conversation in the Capitol. It happens because of social movements. It happens because people march, people protest, people organize, people get arrested," said Levin.

Asked if they are planning future actions along these lines, Speier — who led the protest — said, “Stay tuned.”