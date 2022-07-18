The Pulitzer Prize Board rejected former President Trump's calls Monday to rescind awards from the Washington Post and New York Times over their coverage of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly claimed that the two newsrooms' reporting, which tracked Russian connections to the Trump campaign and jointly won the 2018 National Reporting prize, was a "politically motivated farce" aimed at driving a "false narrative."

What they're saying: "The Pulitzer Prize Board has an established, formal process by which complaints against winning entries are carefully reviewed," the board said in a statement.