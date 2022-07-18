Unprecedented heat wave disrupts United Kingdom rail traffic

The manager of most of the United Kingdom's railway network warned passenger to not travel over Monday and Tuesday unless "absolutely necessary" because of a potentially record-breaking heat wave underway in France and the U.K.

Why it matters: Network Rail said Sunday that it would close all locations on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds during the afternoon rush hour through Tuesday in response to the scorching heat.

It said the closures were required because the infrastructure wasn't designed for extreme temperatures. Rail lines expand when they heat up, and they can warp and buckle if they are exposed to temperatures they weren't designed for.

What they're saying: "Closing the line to traffic is always a last resort but it is the right thing to do to keep people safe on Tuesday given the unprecedented heatwave forecast," Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail, said.

"The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed, and safety must come first," MacDougall added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also warned the public to only use public transportation "if your journey is absolutely necessary."

"Plan ahead, carry water and be prepared for delays, particularly on the London Underground which will be running with speed restrictions," Khan added.

"Londoners who do not have to travel to their place of work should work where they feel most comfortable. For many, this will mean staying at home, while others may prefer to go to office spaces which may be cooler and air conditioned."

The big picture: The heat wave is a climate change-related public health emergency that could potentially kill several thousand people across western Europe, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

It's already killed hundreds in Portugal and Spain and has contributed to massive wildfires in southern France, parts of Spain and Portugal, which have forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

The U.K. Met Office is forecasting the country's first-ever occurrence of 104°F (40°C) temperatures during this event, with a high of 97°F Monday.

