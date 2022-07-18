1 hour ago - Sports
Allyson Felix runs final competitive race
Allyson Felix ran her final competitive race on Friday, winning bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics Championships.
Why it matters: Felix, 36, retires as the most decorated sprinter in U.S. history. She won 19 medals at world championships and 11 at the Olympics, giving her a total of 30 medals at her sport's biggest events.
The big picture: "To be able to finish here tonight, with Cami in the stands, and to share that moment with her, it means a lot," said Felix after hanging her medal around her three-year-old daughter's neck.
- The once-shy Felix has found her voice in recent years, and much of that stems from becoming a mother to Camryn, who she calls "her greatest accomplishment."
- The L.A. native had a life-threatening birth experience, then made waves when she left Nike after the company wanted to pay her 70% less than before.
The last word: "I felt joy running tonight," said Felix, unveiling an inner peace that all athletes seek at the end.
