Allyson Felix runs final competitive race

Allyson Felix ran her final competitive race on Friday, winning bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics Championships.

Why it matters: Felix, 36, retires as the most decorated sprinter in U.S. history. She won 19 medals at world championships and 11 at the Olympics, giving her a total of 30 medals at her sport's biggest events.

The big picture: "To be able to finish here tonight, with Cami in the stands, and to share that moment with her, it means a lot," said Felix after hanging her medal around her three-year-old daughter's neck.

The once-shy Felix has found her voice in recent years, and much of that stems from becoming a mother to Camryn, who she calls "her greatest accomplishment."

The L.A. native had a life-threatening birth experience, then made waves when she left Nike after the company wanted to pay her 70% less than before.

The last word: "I felt joy running tonight," said Felix, unveiling an inner peace that all athletes seek at the end.

Watch: Felix's final race (YouTube)