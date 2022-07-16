4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Trump's fundraising falls in first half of 2022
Former President Donald Trump raised about $36 million in the first half of 2022, the lowest amount since he left the White House, the Washington Post reports, citing federal filings.
The big picture: This places Trump behind another potential contender in the 2024 presidential race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who raised about $45 million in the same six-month period, the Post reported.
Driving the news: The former president's fundraising committee brought in $17 million this quarter, bringing the half-year total to $36 million, per the Post.
Why it matters: This is the first time since Trump left office that his six-month fundraising numbers have dropped below $50 million, according to the Post.
- Between January and June 2021, Trump brought in about $56 million. He raised another $51 million between July and December 2021.
- The Post noted that these numbers do not include donations made to Trump's Save America PAC.