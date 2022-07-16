Skip to main content
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's fundraising falls in first half of 2022

Julia Shapero
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino on July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump raised about $36 million in the first half of 2022, the lowest amount since he left the White House, the Washington Post reports, citing federal filings.

The big picture: This places Trump behind another potential contender in the 2024 presidential race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who raised about $45 million in the same six-month period, the Post reported.

Driving the news: The former president's fundraising committee brought in $17 million this quarter, bringing the half-year total to $36 million, per the Post.

Why it matters: This is the first time since Trump left office that his six-month fundraising numbers have dropped below $50 million, according to the Post.

  • Between January and June 2021, Trump brought in about $56 million. He raised another $51 million between July and December 2021.
  • The Post noted that these numbers do not include donations made to Trump's Save America PAC.
Go deeper