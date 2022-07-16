Ex-Southwest flight attendant wins $5.1 million in discrimination suit

An ex-Southwest Airlines flight attendant won a $5.1 million verdict against the airline and her union Friday after a Dallas jury found it had discriminated against her regarding an anti-abortion stance that stems from her religious beliefs, the AP reports.

Driving the news: The former employee, Charlene Carter, filed the suit after she was fired in 2017 following a clash with the union president over union members' attendance at a demonstration in 2017 in Washington D.C. for abortion rights, among other issues.

Carter also alleged the union retaliated against her and had not fairly represented her because of her beliefs.

The other side: The airline said in court filings it had fired Carter because she could be identified as a Southwest employee while making “highly offensive” posts on her social media.

The airline also cited what it called “harassing” messages Carter sent to the union president, including one that contained a graphic video of what was characterized as an aborted fetus, per AP.

Both the posts and the private messages constituted violations of company policy, the airline said in its response to her suit.

State of play: In a statement after the verdict, Southwest said it “has demonstrated a history of supporting our employees’ rights to express their opinions when done in a respectful manner,” AP reported.