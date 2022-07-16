Ex-Southwest flight attendant wins $5.1 million in discrimination suit
An ex-Southwest Airlines flight attendant won a $5.1 million verdict against the airline and her union Friday after a Dallas jury found it had discriminated against her regarding an anti-abortion stance that stems from her religious beliefs, the AP reports.
Driving the news: The former employee, Charlene Carter, filed the suit after she was fired in 2017 following a clash with the union president over union members' attendance at a demonstration in 2017 in Washington D.C. for abortion rights, among other issues.
- Carter also alleged the union retaliated against her and had not fairly represented her because of her beliefs.
The other side: The airline said in court filings it had fired Carter because she could be identified as a Southwest employee while making “highly offensive” posts on her social media.
- The airline also cited what it called “harassing” messages Carter sent to the union president, including one that contained a graphic video of what was characterized as an aborted fetus, per AP.
- Both the posts and the private messages constituted violations of company policy, the airline said in its response to her suit.
State of play: In a statement after the verdict, Southwest said it “has demonstrated a history of supporting our employees’ rights to express their opinions when done in a respectful manner,” AP reported.
- Both the company and a lawyer for the union said they plan to appeal the jury’s verdict, per AP.
- If the verdict stands, Carter could receive $4.15 million from the airline. The union would owe her $950,000.