Russian officials visited an airfield in Iran multiple times in the last few weeks to view weapons-capable drones that could be used in its war against Ukraine, the White House said.

Driving the news: The White House released satellite imagery that indicates Russian officials visited Iran for a showcase of weapons-capable drones, AP reports.

Russian officials visited Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 5 to examine the drones, according to the images.

The images show Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones being displayed and in flight on the airfield, while a Russian delegation transport plane was on the ground, per AP.

"This suggests ongoing Russian interest in acquiring Iranian attack-capable UAVs," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Why it matters: Russia's presence in Iran could help the Biden administration connect the relevance of Russia's war with Ukraine to Arab nations’ concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, AP writes.

Sullivan argued that Russia’s “deepening an alliance with Iran to kill Ukrainians is something that the whole world should look at.”

The big picture: Sullivan said Monday that the Biden administration believes Iran is planning to deliver Russia "up to several hundred" unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones.