Russia claims capture of key city, edging closer to control of the Donbas

Russian forces on Sunday claimed to have captured the city of Lysychansk, the last city in the Luhansk region of the Donbas that was still under Ukrainian control, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Driving the news: Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai disputed the claim in a Telegram post but acknowledged that Russian forces were "entrenched" near the city, which was "on fire."

"They attacked the city with inexplicably brutal tactics," Haidai wrote of the Russian forces.

"They are suffering significant losses, but they are stubbornly advancing."

The big picture: Lysychansk has endured weeks of heavy Russian shelling as Russian forces have fought to capture it in a bid to take control of the entirety of Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, which borders Russia.

In claiming to have fully captured the city on Sunday, Russian forces claimed they had “completely liberated” the region, per the Washington Post.

Go deeper: Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine