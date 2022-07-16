5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Capitol rioters who pepper-sprayed officers sentenced to 44 months
Two New York men who pepper-sprayed police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were sentenced to 44 months in prison on Friday, according to the Justice Department.
Driving the news: Cody Mattice, 29, and James Mault, 30, led a group of rioters as they overwhelmed the police line outside the Capitol, crawled on top of the crowd and pepper-sprayed police officers, according to court documents.
- Mattice and Mault were also both sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
- Mault, who previously served in the United States Army, re-enlisted after he lost his job following the Capitol riot, according to NBC News.
- He was able to re-enlist despite having already been interviewed by the FBI, NBC reported.