Texas hospitals reportedly delay care of pregnancy complications due to abortion ban

Some Texas hospitals have reportedly been refusing to treat patients with serious pregnancy complications over fears of violating the state's abortion ban, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Driving the news: The Texas Medical Association said in a letter on Wednesday that it had received complaints that some hospitals were blocking physicians from providing care to patients with pregnancy complications, such as ectopic pregnancies, according to the Dallas Morning News.

One hospital told a physician not to treat an ectopic pregnancy until it had ruptured, putting the patient at risk, the Dallas Morning News reported. An ectopic pregnancy is when the fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, where it cannot survive.

The big picture: Last September, Texas banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically about six weeks.