Akron police shot Jayland Walker 46 times, autopsy finds

Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man who police killed last month in Akron, Ohio, had 46 gunshot wounds, a preliminary autopsy report released Friday by the Medical Examiners Office in Summit County found, AP reports.

Driving the news: Walker "had several very devastating injuries that would cause death," said Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical examiner, adding that Walker had injuries to his heart, lungs, ribs and arteries, per AP.

"Jayland Walker's death was due to blood loss from his internal injuries," Kohler said, ABC News reports.

Catch up quick: Police fatally shot Walker during an attempted traffic stop on June 27.

Police said Walker fled the traffic stop in his car and fired a gunshot from his vehicle. When he pulled over and ran away, police contend that Walker reached for his waist, but Walker was not armed when police shot him.

The shooting of Walker sparked widespread protest and civil unrest in Ohio. It's the latest police shooting to renew scrutiny of law enforcement's use of force practices, Axios' Tyler Buchanan reports.

Eight officers who were involved in the shooting are on paid leave while state authorities review the incident, per AP.

The Justice Department has said it will take "appropriate action" in response to Walker's shooting.

