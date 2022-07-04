Akron declares state of emergency, cancels fireworks after Jayland Walker shooting

Protests calling for justice over the shooting death of Jayland Walker led to slight damage Sunday night.

The latest: Arkon Mayor Dan Horrigan declared a state of emergency on Monday and issued a curfew for the city from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Horrigan also canceled the fireworks that were scheduled for July 4.

The Akron mayor said the protests were peaceful at first before leading to damage overnight, which led to a state of emergency.

"We cannot and will not tolerate the destruction of property or violence," he said in a statement.

Driving the news: Walker’s family and Akron city officials called for peaceful protests after body camera footage showed Walker died from at least 60 gunshot wounds when Akron police fatally shot him, CNN reports.

Catch up quick: Police said the shooting happened after the 25-year-old Walker fled officers who tried to initiate a traffic stop, the Associated Press reports.

A car chase ensued. When Walker got out of the car, a foot chase allegedly began, AP reports. One officer used a stun gun but it was unsuccessful.

Officers felt Walker was reaching for his waist and they "felt that Mr. Walker had turned and was motioning and moving into a firing position," Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Sunday, per CNN.

Walker was not armed, Mylett said.

Details: Hundreds of protesters marched in peace Sunday as local leaders urged demonstrators to remain calm, WOIO-TV reports. Protesters called for justice for Walker and criticized police violence.

Around 10 p.m. at night, reports emerged of a dumpster fire. A Good Samaritan reportedly put out the fire, per WOIO-TV.

WKYC reports that police in riot gear discharged a dozen tear gas canisters at the protesters Sunday night. Leftover tear gas canisters and stun grenades were seen Monday morning.

Shattered glass could be seen around a snow plow vehicle, which had been used to block off streets.

What we're watching: More protests are expected Monday. Walker's family has called on protesters to remain peaceful.