Lego on Friday revealed the final details for its highly anticipated model of Dunder Mifflin Scranton, the workplace from the popular TV series "The Office."

The big picture: Lego has built a huge business selling sets that allow adults to build plastic-brick versions of their pop culture favorites, and "The Office" has proven to be one of TV's more enduring franchises.

Details:

The 1,164-piece set costs $119.99 and goes on sale Oct. 1. In the U.S., Walmart.com has the exclusive, and pre-orders start today.

The set comes with 15 mini figures: Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin, along with Garbage, one of Meredith's cats.

The set is filled with objects from iconic moments from the show — including a stapler in Jello, a Dundie award, Kevin’s pot of chili and the teapot Jim gives Pam.

Between the lines: The set is part of Lego Ideas, a collection of sets initially proposed and voted on by fans, with some of those that garner significant support eventually becoming official sets.

The initial concept for the Lego "Office" was created by Jaijai Lewis and then refined by husband-and-wife Lego designers Laura and Chris Perron. Lewis has proposed several variations of the concept since 2014, with Lego officially approving the latest iteration.

Other TV and movie adaptations include sets based on "Sesame Street," "Seinfeld" and "Home Alone."

What they're saying: Explaining his passion for "The Office," Lewis said he turns to the show for comfort.