Mile-long school bus convoy visits Ted Cruz's home to protest gun violence

A mobile museum honoring children killed by gun violence headed to the home of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Thursday.

Driving the news: The NRA Children's Museum — a convoy of 52 yellow school buses filled with items representing the more than 4,000 children killed by gun violence since 2020 — kicked off its campaign by visiting the Texas senator, who is a staunch opponent of gun control.

The mobile museum was created by Change the Ref, a gun control advocacy group founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver. Their son, Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Manuel Oliver also hand-delivered a letter to Cruz that Joaquin wrote when he was 12 years old, urging for universal background checks.

What they're saying: "To commemorate this horrific historic moment, we are showing American voters the toll these politicians have taken on our children's lives with this all-too-real archive," Manuel Oliver said in a press release.

“And this is only the beginning," he added. "We will not stop with Sen. Ted Cruz. To every politician who has stood by, taken NRA money, and refused to listen to the people they represent: the museum is on the way to honor you next.”

Background: Cruz has received more contributions from gun rights groups than any other GOP senator.