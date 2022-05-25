The GOP lawmakers who get the most cash from gun rights groups

Data: OpenSecrets; Chart: Will Chase/Axios *Note Devin Nunes resigned from Congress Jan. 1, 2022.

In the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting, where 19 kids and 2 adults were killed, there is renewed scrutiny on the hundreds of thousands of dollars Republican lawmakers have received in campaign contributions from groups supporting gun rights.

Driving the news: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) received the most money from gun rights supporters. On Tuesday, he received major backlash for responding to the shooting by saying that gun control will not help and that "we need to devote far more law enforcement resources to stopping violent criminals."

Reality check: Experts say that there is a lack of evidence that suggests that increased police presence in schools actually improves safety and instead could "significantly disrupt learning environments."

The big picture: There's a pattern that follows congressional action in the wake of a mass shooting: Lawmakers will zero in on legislation focused on gun control that requires bipartisan support to pass, but that Republicans will not stand behind, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

By the numbers: Cruz has received over $442,000 from gun rights groups, according to Open Secrets, an organization that tracks money in U.S. politics.

Texas' other senator, John Cornyn (R), is another one of the top lawmakers to receive financial contributions from gun rights supporters amounting to around $340,000.

Other Texas lawmakers supported by gun rights groups include Reps. Pete Sessions (R) and Dan Crenshaw (R), each of which have received over $208,000 and $126,000, respectively.

Between the lines: The money reflected in this chart comes from direct contributions to lawmakers.

It does not include the millions of dollars that the National Rifle Association has spent in indirect spending in support and in opposition of specific politicians.

