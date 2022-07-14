Wordle to be reimagined as a board game
Hasbro and the New York Times are partnering to turn the popular word puzzle game Wordle into a board game, the companies announced Thursday.
Flashback: Wordle, a daily word game which was bought by New York Times for an undisclosed price in January, went viral after it was first released to the world last October.
Details: The board game will be called "Wordle: The Party Game" and will be released in October. It's now available for pre-order.
How it works: In the game, players compete to guess a secret word that's been written down by another player. The more rounds it takes to guess the correct word the more points a player accumulates. The player with the least amount of points wins.
The big picture: The Times has been publishing daily crosswords for decades, but recently began a broader push into games, and their potential for subscriptions.
What they're saying: “We’re beyond thrilled to work with New York Times Games to bring our gaming worlds together and extend Wordle in new ways," said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager of Hasbro Gaming, in the news release.
- "At New York Times Games, we’re focused on quality crafted puzzles that everyone can experience together, which is why we’re so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle," said New York Times gaming chief Jonathan Knight.