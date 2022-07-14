Uber is being sued by some 550 women who allege they were assaulted by drivers who use the ride-hailing service across the U.S.

Details: The lawsuit alleges passengers "were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed, or otherwise attacked by Uber drivers," per a statement from attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, who filed the complaint in the San Francisco County Superior Court on Wednesday.

The big picture: The complaint comes days after the company released its second safety report, covering 2019-20, showing 3,824 Uber drivers and riders reported sexual assaults — a decline of 38% from the previous report, which covered 2017 and 2018, Axios' Ina Fried notes.

Adam Slater, a founding partner of Slater Slater Schulman, said in a statement that while Uber "has acknowledged this crisis of sexual assault in recent years, its actual response has been slow and inadequate, with horrific consequences."

What they're saying: "Sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every single report seriously," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement to news outlets.