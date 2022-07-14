Skip to main content
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber sued by 550 women over driver sexual assault complaints

Rebecca Falconer
People walk down Market Street past sign with logo at the headquarters of Uber in the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco, California, October 13, 2017.
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Uber is being sued by some 550 women who allege they were assaulted by drivers who use the ride-hailing service across the U.S.

Details: The lawsuit alleges passengers "were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed, or otherwise attacked by Uber drivers," per a statement from attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, who filed the complaint in the San Francisco County Superior Court on Wednesday.

The big picture: The complaint comes days after the company released its second safety report, covering 2019-20, showing 3,824 Uber drivers and riders reported sexual assaults — a decline of 38% from the previous report, which covered 2017 and 2018, Axios' Ina Fried notes.

  • Adam Slater, a founding partner of Slater Slater Schulman, said in a statement that while Uber "has acknowledged this crisis of sexual assault in recent years, its actual response has been slow and inadequate, with horrific consequences."

What they're saying: "Sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every single report seriously," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement to news outlets.

  • "There is nothing more important than safety, which is why Uber has built new safety features, established survivor-centric policies, and been more transparent about serious incidents," the spokesperson said.
  • "While we can't comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work."
