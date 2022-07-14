A statue of Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune replaced the statue of a Confederate general in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: Mary McLeod Bethune is the first Black American to have a state statue in the hall. She replaces Edmund Kirby Smith, who was among the last to surrender at the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Why it matters: Bethune was an adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and an advocate for Black Americans from the schoolhouse to the White House.

She founded a university which became Bethune-Cookman University, a historically Black university in Daytona Beach, Florida.

What they're saying: Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the unveiling ceremony called the replacement "trading a traitor for a civil rights hero."

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) said at the event, "Today we are rewriting the history we want to share with our future generations. We are replacing a remnant of hatred and division with a symbol of hope and inspiration."

Lawrence Drake II, the interim president of Bethune-Cookman University, said at the ceremony, "Our hearts are rejoicing today seeing our founder and namesake take her rightful place among the most distinguished Americans."

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who signed a bill in 2018 to commission the statue when he was Florida's governor, said in a statement that he hoped "that American families will learn from her legacy for decades to come."

Flashback: Last year, the House voted 285-120 to remove statues of Confederate generals from the Capitol.