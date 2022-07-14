A Secret Service employee was sent back to the U.S. after being briefly detained in Israel following an alleged "physical encounter," the federal agency said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Secret Service agents went to Israel ahead of President Biden's visit to the country this week, and the employee was "detained and questioned by Israeli police" last Monday, a spokesperson said.

He was released without charge and although no details of the incident were released, there is no allegation of a sexual assault.

The employee is accused of assaulting a woman outside a bar in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

What to watch: "In accordance with agency protocol, his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation," the spokesperson said.