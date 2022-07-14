Skip to main content
4 hours ago - World

Secret Service member sent back from Israel after "physical encounter" claim

Rebecca Falconer
President Joe Biden speaks during the welcome ceremony during his visit to Israel on July 13, 2022 in Lod, Israel.
President Biden speaks at a welcome ceremony in Lod during his visit to Israel. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

A Secret Service employee was sent back to the U.S. after being briefly detained in Israel following an alleged "physical encounter," the federal agency said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Secret Service agents went to Israel ahead of President Biden's visit to the country this week, and the employee was "detained and questioned by Israeli police" last Monday, a spokesperson said.

  • He was released without charge and although no details of the incident were released, there is no allegation of a sexual assault.
  • The employee is accused of assaulting a woman outside a bar in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

What to watch: "In accordance with agency protocol, his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation," the spokesperson said.

Go deeper