8 hours ago - World

Russian strikes kill at least 20 in central Ukraine

Erin Doherty
A view of damaged sites from eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk located in which Russian forces now in control, in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine
A view of damaged sites from eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian rockets struck a city in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring at least 90 others, about half of them seriously, officials said.

Driving the news: At least three children were among the 20 people killed in the attack in Vinnytsia, which occurred about 10:30am, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said.

  • "Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, directs rockets at civilian objects," Zelensky said of the attack.
  • "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?"

The big picture: The city of Vinnytsia, which is located west of the Dnipro River and had a prewar population of more than 370,000, had been relatively unscathed from Russian military activity in recent weeks, the New York Times reports.

  • Thursday's strike is the latest on a civilian target that does not appear to be linked to a specific military object, per the Times.

