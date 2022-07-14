Russian strikes kill at least 20 in central Ukraine

Russian rockets struck a city in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring at least 90 others, about half of them seriously, officials said.

Driving the news: At least three children were among the 20 people killed in the attack in Vinnytsia, which occurred about 10:30am, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said.

"Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, directs rockets at civilian objects," Zelensky said of the attack.

"What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?"

The big picture: The city of Vinnytsia, which is located west of the Dnipro River and had a prewar population of more than 370,000, had been relatively unscathed from Russian military activity in recent weeks, the New York Times reports.

Thursday's strike is the latest on a civilian target that does not appear to be linked to a specific military object, per the Times.

