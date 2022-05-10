Lithuania becomes first to designate Russia as terrorist state
Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday designated Russia as a terrorist country and recognized its actions in Ukraine as genocide.
Why it matters: In doing so, Lithuania has become the first country in the world to designate Russia as a sponsor and executor of terrorism, Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security tweeted.
State of play: Lithuania's unicameral parliament adopted the two-pronged resolution unanimously, per a statement posted to its Facebook page.
- "The war against Ukraine by the Russian Federation is a genocide of the Ukrainian nation carried out by Russia. The Russian Federation is a country that supports and executes terrorism," the statement read.
What they're saying: The resolution stated that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukrainian cities such as Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Borodyanka and Hostomel, Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) reported.
- The parliament "recognises the full-scale armed aggression – war – against Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its political and military leadership...as genocide against the Ukrainian people," it added.
- The resolution also stated that Russia, "whose military forces deliberately and systematically target civilian targets, is a state that supports and perpetrates terrorism."
The big picture: Last week Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told the U.S. Helsinki Commission that Russia had committed nearly 10,000 war crimes over the course of the war.
- Russian forces have deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure such as hospitals.
- Last month Sima Bahous, the United Nations executive director for women, told the UN Security Council that reports of human trafficking, rape and other sexual violence in Ukraine were increasing.
- President Biden said last month that Russia was committing genocide in Ukraine.