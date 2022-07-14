5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: 17 swing seats tilt Republican after redistricting
17 former swing districts — out of a total of 90 in 2021 — are now more favorable for Republicans after lines were redrawn through redistricting, according to new partisanship ratings and analysis from Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman.
Why it matters: Republicans had the power to draw maps in more states than Democrats, helping them solidify seats they already hold and potentially pick up more in November.
By the numbers: Nine of the 17 swing districts that moved right after redistricting are in Texas.
- Meanwhile, just seven competitive seats were drawn to be more favorable for Democrats — all of them are now too Democratic-leaning to be considered swing districts, according to Cook's criteria.
- Wasserman points out that even those bluer seats were drawn mostly to allow for more solidly Republican seats nearby.
The bottom line: After redistricting, the number of hyper-competitive House seats declined from 51 to 45 — Cook Political Report's lowest count ever.