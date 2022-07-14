Pope Francis appoints women to bishops advisory panel for first time

Pope Francis appointed three women to the Vatican office that advises the pontiff in the selection of bishops worldwide on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Nuns Raffaella Petrini and Yvonne Reungoat and laywoman Maria Lia Zervino are the first women to join the previously exclusively male Dicastery for Bishops, per the Vatican News.

The appointments mark the latest attempt in Pope Francis' years-long push to improve the gender balance in the Roman Catholic Church.

Flashback: Last year, Francis appointed the first woman to the No. 2 position in the governorship of Vatican City and the first woman to serve as an undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops.

For the record: The Roman Catholic Church prohibits women from joining the priesthood.

