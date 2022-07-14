Although economic storm clouds are everywhere, it has yet to rain.

Why it matters: The market has been pricing in the growing risk of a recession as inflation continues to soar.

But businesses are in good shape and consumer spending — the backbone of the U.S. economy — remains strong because workers have more income and "jobs are plentiful," according to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Driving the news: Americans are spending 10% more than they did last year and about 30% more than 2019, Dimon said this morning on a call with analysts as he reviewed second quarter results. (They fell short of Wall Street expectations.)

On the same call, CFO Jeremy Barnum noted that the country's biggest bank has "yet to observe a pullback in discretionary spending, including in the lower income segments."

By the numbers: Travel and dining spending jumped 34% over last year, Barnum said, as consumers shifted their demand from goods to services this year.

Combined credit and debit spending is up 15%, he added.

Yes, but: Inflation is eating into take-home pay, making more rely on credit cards, which may dent growth going forward.

Real average hourly earnings dipped 1% from May to June, and 3.6% from June of last year to this year, according to government data out this week.

What they're saying: "The most important indication for the economy over the next few weeks will [be] earnings releases as companies report," Gargi Chaudhuri, head of BlackRock's iShares Investment Strategy Americas, wrote earlier this week.

Specifically, Chaudhuri and her team will be keeping an eye on which companies can continue to pass high prices onto consumers, and which sectors are revising forecasts lower.

The big picture: "Even if we go into a recession, [consumers are] entering that recession with less leverage, in far better shape than they did in '08 and '09, and far better shape than they did even in 2020," Dimon said.