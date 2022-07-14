Buffalo grocery store reopening two months after mass shooting

Two months after a white teenager killed 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racially motivated hate crime, the store where the attack occurred is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

Driving the news: Local leaders and community members will gather at the Tops Friendly Market for a moment of silence and prayer service on Thursday. The event is meant to honor the victims, workers and community members impacted by the attack, the grocery store said in a press release.

"The store will quietly and respectfully reopen to the public on Friday morning, July 15, 2022," the press release added.

The store's reopening has been met with mixed feelings by community members. Some believe the market should have been converted into a different type of venue. Others maintain that Tops, the lone grocery store in the area, remains an essential resource for the community, AP reported.

What they're saying: "The reopening of the completely renovated Tops is a major step forward in our efforts to heal and build our community back stronger than ever," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

"None of us will ever forget the cruel, racist attack on the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue and our hearts will need time to heal from the emotional wounds it inflicted on our community," Brown added.

